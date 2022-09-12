OnePlus 11 Pro renders showcase new camera design

OnePlus 11 Pro renders have been shared online, revealing several potential changes to the upcoming China-made flagship.

Hey #FutureSquad! I'm back from the Future with 2023's first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

The images were shared online by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and published by SmartPrix. The OnePlus 11 Pro will reportedly feature a different design than its predecessor, including a revamped camera housing wrapped around its edges.

The renders also indicate the smartphone will sport four familiar cutouts for its circular camera layout.

Further, the phone will reportedly launch in early 2023 and sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Another rumour suggests that OnePlus will release another phone at the end of this year when Qualcomm drops the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it’s still unclear.

The OnePlus 11 Pro will likely launch with Qualcomm’s latest chip, Android 13 and an upgraded ColorOS.

Image credit: OnLeaks (SmartPrix)

Source: OnLeaks (SmartPrix)