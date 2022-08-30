Warner Bros. trademarks ‘Big Chungus’ Bugs Bunny meme, suggesting he may join MultiVersus

It’s always weird when memes break free from the internet and emerge into reality.

In an interesting turn of events, the Bugs Bunny meme “Big Chungus” has been trademarked by Warner Bros.

The character is actually from an old Merrie Melodies episode in which Bug Bunny inflates himself in one of his Elmer Fudd trolling bits. However, the name comes from an unknown GameStop employee in 2018, according to the original meme.

Warner Bros. trademark Big Chungus for use of a video game. pic.twitter.com/T9tTg9jrko — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 27, 2022

The trademark was filed on August 26th with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, covering the use of “Big Chungus” in video games as well as motion pictures, toys and merch. Alongside Big Chungus, “Chungus Claus” and “Omega Chungus” were also trademarked.

Many believe that this could be an upcoming character in the Warner Bros. crossover fighter MultiVersus, which makes sense, given that developers behind the game obviously have a sense of humour. For example, a joke in the game involves Arya Stark saying to Shaggy, “next match, let’s pit your dog against my dog.” The lines for Bugs Bunny and Big Chungus have the potential to be just as hilarious.

It’s worth noting, though, that Big Chungus is also in the Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem game, so it’s possible that the trademark has something to do with that previous title.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: @the_marmolade Via: IGN