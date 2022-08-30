Corus to launch Teletoon+ family streaming service on September 1

Corus Entertainment will launch a new family-focused streaming service called Teletoon+ on September 1st.

Nick+, Corus’ previous kids and family streaming service, will transition to Teletoon+ on this date. The new Teletoon+ platform will then offer “thousands” of hours of kid-friendly programming, including Batman: The Animated Series, Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Teletoon+ will also feature exclusive titles like Bugs Bunny Builders and Batwheels when they launch in the future. Corus says new content will be added to the service daily.

Teletoon+ won’t be available as a standalone service, however. Instead, Corus will offer it through Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Bell Fibe TV App and set-top-box, Virgin Plus and RiverTV for only $5.99/month.

Image credit: Warner Bros.