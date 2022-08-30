Some Pixel 6 users report battery drain issue after Android 13 update

It looks like Android 13 includes a notable massive battery issue for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users. Google has only recently completely pushed out Android 13 to users, but some Pixel 6 owners are finding that the update is causing battery drain on their devices.

These users have turned to Google’s support forum and Twitter to complain about the Pixel 6’s battery life becoming worse after the update. Users say that their phone doesn’t make it through the day without a top-up in the afternoon. This problem seems to only be affecting Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners and not other Android 13-compatible Pixel devices.

There doesn’t seem to currently be a fix or a way around the battery drain problem other than not upgrading to Android 13.

It’s important to note that Google hasn’t publically acknowledged the issue. However, you can keep tabs on this support page or Google’s official forums for an update. The tech giant might also fix the issue in the upcoming September 2022 security patch.

Let us know in the comments below if your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is currently experiencing battery life issues following the update to Android 13.

Source: Twitter, Google support Via: Android Police