Pixel 6a, 6 and 6 Pro on sale at Amazon Canada

A few days ago, Google put its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagships on sale. If that still wasn’t enough to get you to buy, now the Pixel 6a is on sale at Amazon Canada.

Unfortunately, it looks like only the ‘Charcoal’ variant is available at the discounted $549.99 price (the 6a regularly goes for $599). ‘Charcoal’ is only the second worst colour option, and for $50 off, I’d happily take ‘Charcoal’ over the much nicer ‘Sage.’

Those in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds can also get a bundle from Amazon right now with the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds A-Series for $649.98. That makes the Buds A-Series just $99, compared to the usual $139 price. It’s worth noting, however, that Google and other retailers currently have the Buds A-Series on sale for $99 too.

Finally, if you’re looking to nap a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro at a cheaper price, Amazon also has the phones on sale to match (or even beat) Google’s deal. The Google Store has the Pixel 6 for $699, and so does Amazon. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is available at Amazon for $949, cheaper than the $979 price for the 6 Pro at Google.

