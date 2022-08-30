Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE will reportedly look like an iPhone XR

Some predicted that the iPhone SE (2022) would look more like Apple’s iPhone XR, but that didn’t end up happening. However, it appears Apple could have plans to finally update the aging smartphone’s design with the next-gen iPhone SE.

Sometimes-reliable YouTuber Jon Prosser appeared on the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger, Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE will be “just like an iPhone XR.” This means Apple’s budget smartphone will ditch the iPhone 8-like look with a physical Touch ID button for reduced bezels, a display notch and Face ID.

If accurate, the new iPhone SE will also likely feature a larger 6.1-inch display, an increase from the current iPhone SE’s 4.7-inch screen. Other details about the rumoured iPhone SE refresh remain sparse, but the smartphone likely will feature a processor upgrade (the current SE features Apple’s A15 chip) and a similar camera sensor.

The current iPhone SE already features a very iPhone XR-like camera setup, sporting a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 7-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

While I like Apple’s iPhone SE (2022), it’s difficult to deny that it looks ancient by modern smartphone standards. If this rumour is accurate, bringing the XR’s larger display, Face ID, and more colourful design would go a long way towards modernizing the design of the entry-level iPhone.

Given the last iPhone SE refresh only happened a few months ago, likely, a new version of the smartphone won’t launch until 2023.

Source: Jon Prosser, Geared Up Via: 9to5Mac