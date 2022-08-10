Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a slightly bigger battery than the Flip 3

Samsung has announced a new slate of foldable products, including a new Galaxy Z Flip phone.

The Z Flip 4 looks very similar to last year’s Z Flip 3, but it features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which should give it a nice boost in both power and battery efficiency.

Samsung has also upped the battery this year from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, so theoretically, the Flip 4 should last longer than last year’s Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512) 6.7-inch Foldable FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate | Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage 128GB/256GB of storage Dimensions (in.) Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm | Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm Weight 187g 183g Rear Facing Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) Front Facing Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) 10-megapixel (f/2.4) OS Android 12 Android 11 Battery 3,700mAh 3,300mAh Network Connectivity LTE/5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Fingerprint sensor (side mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano SIM Launch Date August 10, 2022 August 11, 2021 Misc Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations Colours: Cream, Green, Lavendar, Phantom Black, Gray (Samsung.com Exclusive), White (Samsung.com Exclusive), Pink (Samsung.com Exclusive)

Regarding cameras, there are two 12-megapixel shooters on the outside and a single 10-megapixel camera on the inside of the foldable. This is the same camera setup as last year’s Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is being sold via the carriers and Samsung in Canada in ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink Gold’ and ‘Graphite’ colourways. Pricing starts at $1,259 for the 128GB model and 512GB option costs $1,499.

You can order a ‘Bespoke Edition’ Flip 3 directly from Samsung.com, allowing you to customize the colours of the Flip 4. Samsung says it offers over 75 different colour combinations with ‘Yellow,’ ‘White,’ ‘Navy,’ ‘Khaki’ and ‘Red on the front and back, plus ‘Silver,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Gold’ frame options.

Notably, the Flip 4 can fast charge at 25-watts, but you’ll need to get a separate charger since there isn’t one included in the box.

You can read more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in my hands-on with the smartphone.