Here are all the active promotions available with the Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung showed off its latest Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 flagship foldables at its Unpacked Event earlier today, and both devices are already available to pre-order on the company’s website.

Samsung is offering $150 in promotional credits if you trade in an old device for either of the two foldables. For example, I was able to trade in my 128GB iPhone 12 Pro for $560, and got an additional $150 promotional trade-in credit, bringing the total trade-in value to $710.

In addition to promotional trade-in credits, Canadians who pre-order either of the new foldables between today, August 10th and Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and complete the purchase by Thursday, September 8th, “will receive either a Bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at no additional charge or Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50 percent off,” according to Samsung.

Samsung Care+ one-year plan is valued at $174.50 for the Z Fold 4 and $114.50 for the Z Flip 4. The two-year plan for the Z Fold 4 is valued at $349, but you pay only $174.50 (50 percent off). Similarly, the two-year plan for the Z Flip 4 is valued at $229, but you pay only $114.50 (50 percent off).

Other currently active offers with the foldable include:

Learn more about all the promotions or pre-order the new devices here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Samsung