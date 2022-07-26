Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in August.
BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Pride and Prejudice, About A Boy, Mr. Bean’s Holiday and more.
Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:
August 1st
- Pride and Prejudice
- About A Boy
- Bean: The Movie
- Monty Python’s Meaning of Life
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- The Constant Gardener
- The Ipcress File
August 5th
- Extras
August 7th
- Reel Britannia
August 16th
- McDonald & Dodds: Season 3
August 23rd
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe