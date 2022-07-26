fbpx
Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2022

Pride and Prejudice, About A Boy, Mr Bean's Holiday and more is coming this August

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 26, 20229:03 PM EDT
BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in August.

BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Pride and Prejudice, About A Boy, Mr. Bean’s Holiday and more.

Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

August 1st

  • Pride and Prejudice
  • About A Boy
  • Bean: The Movie
  • Monty Python’s Meaning of Life
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • The Constant Gardener
  • The Ipcress File

August 5th

  • Extras

August 7th

  • Reel Britannia

August 16th

  • McDonald & Dodds: Season 3

August 23rd

  • The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

