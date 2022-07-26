Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in August.

BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Pride and Prejudice, About A Boy, Mr. Bean’s Holiday and more.

Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

August 1st

Pride and Prejudice

About A Boy

Bean: The Movie

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

The Constant Gardener

The Ipcress File

August 5th

Extras

August 7th

Reel Britannia

August 16th

McDonald & Dodds: Season 3

August 23rd