Microsoft has sped up the Xbox Series X and S boot up time

Those who own one of the current-gen Xbox consoles will now be able to start gaming just a bit quicker.

Microsoft has confirmed that it’s speeding up the boot time of the Xbox Series X and S by five seconds. The company has achieved this by creating a shorter bootup animation.

Gamers first noticed the change before Josh Munsee, Xbox’s director of integrated marketing, confirmed it on Twitter.

Can confirm – worked with @harrisonhoffman and @jakerose27 to create a shorter boot up animation (~4s) from the original boot up animation (~9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time. — Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) July 23, 2022

Quoting Munsee’s tweet, Jake Rosenberg, Xbox’s senior product manager lead, said the reduced times are rolling out to Xbox Insiders. He also said the Xbox One is also “booting noticeably faster,” although he didn’t specify how many seconds.

In other Xbox news, here’s what the company confirmed is next coming to Game Pass. One of the newest Game Pass titles is the console-exclusive interactive drama, As Dusk Falls — you can read more on it in our review and interview with the creators.

Via: The Verge