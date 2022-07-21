Nvidia enabling 120FPS GeForce Now cloud gaming on all compatible Android devices

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is bringing improved frame rates to more players. Starting this week, 120FPS support is rolling out to all Android phones support 120Hz. This is a sizeable improvement over the previous standard of pre-selected models.

Players using GeForce Now to access games via the cloud can expect to see improved frame rates and a much smoother gaming experience. Displays offering 120Hz are able to render gameplay experiences that run serviceable better than 60FPS. Additionally, a higher frame rate can make games feel more responsive. Given that GeForce Now is a cloud-based service, that response time is crucial as performance is being processed on remote servers.

Previously GeForce Now’s 120FPS support was locked to select Samsung, Google, Asus, and Xiaomi devices. Now, any and all Android devices capable of supporting 120FPS can take advantage of the innovations. However, players need to subscribe to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 tier of its service.

Amongst its GeForce Now cloud streaming service, Nvidia offers a high-tier subscription, enabling 1440p at 120FPS, “click-to-pixel” latency of 56 milliseconds, and improved performance. Players also receive 8-hour session lengths. In Canada, the RTX 3080 tier is available for $24.99 per month. Alternatively, there’s a $129.99 offer for six months.

GeForce Now enables players to access games available through Nvidia’s catalogue as well as a selection of games across Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. On top of Android devices, the cloud streaming service is available on iOS, PC, Mac, and select LG smart TVs.

While GeForce Now is available on iOS, it does not support 120FPS. This is likely due to the fact that Apple’s App Store policies dictate Nvidia runs its service through web browsers. This likely offers challenges and hurdles in supporting higher framerates on iPhone.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: The Verge