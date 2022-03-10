Nvidia’s RTX 3080 tier for GeForce Now is finally available in one month increments

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service recently added a new RTX 3080 subscription tier that provides a low ‘click-to-pixel’ latency of 56 milliseconds, and a boost in framerates and overall performance. Nvidia claims that the RTX 3080 membership provides seven times greater performance than the most popular home PC configurations and 13 times better performance than an M1 MacBook Air.

However, one deterring factor behind the new tier’s launch was the fact that users could only go for a six-month subscription at the minimum, which comes in at $129.99 for the full course of the plan. People who wanted to try out the new tier before dropping a bag for a six-month commitment were seemingly left behind.

That is no longer the case.

Nvidia today announced that its RTX 3080 subscription tier is now available for $24.99 per month. You end up paying about $19.95 extra if you resubscribe to the one-month plan for six months in a row ($149.94 if you subscribe to the one-month plan for six months vs. $129.99 if you go for the six-month plan right off the bat), but its great that people who want to try out the 3080 tier’s prowess before committing to it.

Source: Nvidia