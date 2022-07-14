EV Week sees a number of investments made towards new EV chargers across Canada

As a part of Canada’s EV Week, Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources, has announced several investments regarding electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country.

Minister Wilkinson has made a sizeable $1.7 million investment for British Columbia. Two major organizations are splitting the investment. The first is Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) and its EV infrastructure deployment initiative and the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). The second is the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure received an investment of $1.2 million to install 28 EV stations. The program is also designed to support the deployment of charging stations along highways and where Canadians need them most. All EV stations are to be active by winter 2022. The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also contributed $2.4 million.

The City of Burnaby received an investment via NRCAN’s ZEVIP. This portion of the investment totals $500,000 and sees the installation of 100 Level 2 EV chargers for use by its fleet at city hall. Additionally, the city activated these chargers in May 2022, accelerating the city’s goal of reaching a zero-carbon vehicle fleet. Burnaby also contributed $650,000 to bring the project cost to over $1.1 million.

This newly announced investment will undoubtedly help B.C. achieve its goal of installing 810 EV chargers by October 2023.

EV Week has seen a handful of noteworthy investments and programs kickstarted in the country. For instance, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault is making a $3.95 million investment in Shell Canada to install 79 EV chargers across 37 Shell locations between Alberta, B.C., Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced another investment, totalling $55,000. This sum will see the installation of 20 Level 2 EV chargers in Halifax.

Additionally, Umicore is making a $1.5 billion investment in building an industrial scale cathode and precursor materials manufacturing plant. The plant will be built in Ontario and support the province’s goals of building an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.3

Finally, when looking at Ontario, EV drivers can now take advantage of 16 ONroute charging locations. These new fast-chargers are now open across the 401 and 400 highways. The installation of the chargers is thanks to an $8 million investment to support the Ivy Charging Network.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Newwire