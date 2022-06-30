WhatsApp is adding more variety for emoji reactions

WhatsApp is adding more emoji capabilities with its new emoji reactions option for when you want to react to a message.

The emoji reaction feature launched in May 2022, and it’s now receiving an upgrade regarding to the amount of emojis you can use. The update is still in beta form but a screenshot from WABetaInfo shows a ‘+’ icon on the end of the emojis that suggests it’s on the way.

WhatsApp is finally releasing a new version of message reactions! Some users on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can now choose any emoji to react to messages!https://t.co/HLP2W34UuC pic.twitter.com/a86gpzKSMy — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 29, 2022

By tapping on the new button, hundreds of emojis can be accessed from Unicode emoji. However, it’s only available for beta testers and was teased by Mark Zuckerberg, with no official release date.

WhatsApp is also in the process of developing creative avatars for video calls and messaging others.

Sources: WABetaInfo Via: Android Police