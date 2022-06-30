Fire Emblem Heroes is the first Nintendo mobile game to hit $1 billion in revenue

While Nintendo’s mobile gaming efforts seem to be winding down, one title continues to be a top earner for the company.

Fire Emblem Heroes has surpassed $1 billion USD (roughly $1.2 billion CAD) in lifetime revenue globally, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

Mario Kart Tour comes in second with $282 million USD ($362 million CAD), Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is in third at $281.6 million USD (about $362 million CAD) and Dragalia Lost earned $168 million (approximately $216 million CAD). In total, SensorTower says that Nintendo’s mobile titles have earned $1.8 billion (about $2.3 billion CAD).

Overall, Fire Emblem Heroes experienced the most significant success in Japan where it earned $540 million USD ($694 million CAD) and $8.4 million downloads. On the other hand, 32.4 percent of revenue was earned in the U.S. and 3.2 percent came from Canada. The App Store/Play Store revenue split is also relatively equal at $583.7 million (roughly $749.8 million CAD) and $417.3 million (about $536 million CAD), respectively.

Fire Emblem Heroes first launched back in 2017 and is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: SensorTower

Source: SensorTower Via: Nintendo Everything