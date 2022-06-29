Instagram slapping sensitive content warnings on abortion posts

Instagram is hiding posts that mention abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to torch the once constitutionally protected right.

According to the Associated Press, Instagram blocks the posts from public view and, in some cases, users must confirm their age to view the post.

The publication found “sensitive content” warnings were attached to the posts and stories of some abortion advocacy pages on the platform. “This photo may contain graphic or violent content,” the warnings read.

All of the posts examined by the Associated Press were “informational in nature” and didn’t contain photos showing abortions.

In a tweet, Instagram’s communications team said a “bug” is to blame, and the company is looking into the matter. They received complaints from users around the globe.

We're hearing that people around the world are seeing our "sensitivity screens" on many different types of content when they shouldn't be. We're looking into this bug and working on a fix now https://t.co/95ebED8SRu — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 28, 2022

Source: Associated Press