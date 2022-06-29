fbpx
Instagram slapping sensitive content warnings on abortion posts

The company says a bug is to blame

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jun 29, 202210:39 AM EDT
Instagram is hiding posts that mention abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to torch the once constitutionally protected right.

According to the Associated Press, Instagram blocks the posts from public view and, in some cases, users must confirm their age to view the post.

The publication found “sensitive content” warnings were attached to the posts and stories of some abortion advocacy pages on the platform. “This photo may contain graphic or violent content,” the warnings read.

All of the posts examined by the Associated Press were “informational in nature” and didn’t contain photos showing abortions.

In a tweet, Instagram’s communications team said a “bug” is to blame, and the company is looking into the matter. They received complaints from users around the globe.

Source: Associated Press 

