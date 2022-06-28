Check out Netflix’s new Originals coming in July

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This July, Netflix Original added shows and movies like Strangers Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil and The Gray Man.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in July, click here.

Coming soon

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — Netflix documentary

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — Netflix series

July 1st

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix series

July 6th

Control Z: Season 3 — Netflix series

Girl in the Picture — Netflix documentary

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix film

King of Stonks — Netflix series

Uncle from Another World — Netflix anime

July 7th

Karma’s World: Season 3 — Netflix family

July 8th

Boo, Bitch — Netflix series

Capitani: Season 2 — Netflix series

Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix film

How To Build a Sex Room — Netflix series

Incantation — Netflix film

Jewel — Netflix film

The Longest Night — Netflix series

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix film

The Sea Beast — Netflix film

July 11th

For Jojo — Netflix film

Valley of the Dead — Netflix film

July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix comedy

How to Change Your Mind — Netflix documentary

My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix documentary

July 13th

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix documentary

Hurts Like Hel — Netflix series

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — Netflix documentary

Sintonia: Season 3 — Netflix series

Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix film

July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix family

Resident Evil — Netflix series

July 15th

Alba — Netflix series

Country Queen — Netflix series

Farzar — Netflix series

Love Goals (Jaadugar) — Netflix film

Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix series

Persuasion — Netflix film

Remarriage & Desires — Netflix series

July 18th

Live is Life — Netflix film

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix family

Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix film

July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — Netflix comedy

July 20th

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix series

Virgin River: Season 4 — Netflix series

July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 22nd

Blown Away: Season 3 — Netflix series

The Gray Man — Netflix film

July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 26th

DI4RIES — Netflix series

Street Food: USA — Netflix documentary

July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — Netflix series

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — Netflix series

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix documentary

Pipa — Netflix film

Rebelde: Season 2 — Netflix series

July 28th

A Cut Above — Netflix film

Another Self — Netflix series

Keep Breathing — Netflix series

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix family

July 29th