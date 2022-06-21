Meta extends its ‘no revenue share’ policy to 2024

Earlier this month, Meta announced that content creators on Facebook and Instagram won’t have to share a cut of their revenue until 2023. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is holding off revenue sharing earned from paid online events, Subscriptions, Badges, and Bulletin until 2024.

Apart from the updated time frame, Zuckerberg also mentioned a bunch of updates to monetization, including “Interoperable Subscriptions.”

Interoperable Subscriptions will allow creators to bring over their subscribers from other platforms, and provide them with access to subscriber-only Facebook groups. Additionally, Zuckerberg said that more creators will now be eligible to take part in monetization programs. Meta is opening up the ‘Reels Play Bonus’ program to more creators on Facebook, and will soon add the option for creators to cross-post their Instagram Reels to Facebook, allowing creators to monetize on both platforms.

Facebook’s tipping feature, Facebook Stars, will also be opened up to more eligible creators, giving them the option to earn from their Reels, Live, and VOD videos.

Zuckerberg also mentioned how Meta is testing out a “Creator Marketplace,” which he described as a “set place on Instagram where creators can get discovered and paid, and where brands can share new partnership opportunities.”

Source: Mark Zuckerberg, Via: The Verge