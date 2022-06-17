Pokémon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

1999 Nintendo 64 Pokémon photography game Pokémon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members on June 24th.

The subscription service gives players access to retro Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles like Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Tennis and Super Mario 64.

Capture wild Pokémon on Pokémon Island… with a camera! Pokémon Snap is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 6/24! #Nintendo64 📸 pic.twitter.com/O6zKlYY66P — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2022

In Pokémon Snap, players snap pictures of Pokémon roaming freely on Pokémon Island. A sequel to the title called New Pokémon Snap was released for the Switch back in 2021.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Image Credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo