Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro up to $340 off at Fizz Mobile

Fizz is offering Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a discounted rate.

The Pixel 6 is available for $600 and the Pixel 6 Pro for $840, which comes to $200 and $340 off, respectively.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.71-inch 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the flagship smartphone offers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 48-megapixel telephoto with 4x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera.

The Pixel 6, on the other hand, features a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and a dual-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera.

Check out Fizz’s site for more details on the offer.