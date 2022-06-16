Amazon is giving away more than 30 games for Prime Day

Prime Gaming subscribers already get treated to free titles every month, but on June 21st, leading up to Prime Day on July 12th, Prime members would be able to claim over 30 games for absolutely free.
Starting June 21st, Prime subscribers can start “freeloading” more than 25 indie games, “featuring past favourites and first-time releases on Prime Gaming.” Check out the indie games claimable June 21st onwards below:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
On Prime Day, which is July 12th – July 13th, Prime Subscribers would be able to claim more notable titles, including GRID Legends, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.
An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.
Check out the Prime Gaming titles available to claim this month below:
Amazon Prime Gaming's six games for June 2022 include Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster, and more.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon