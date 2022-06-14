Fido Samsung Galaxy S22 devices to get June update today

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is poised to get its June security update starting today, depending on your carrier.

Fido’s update schedule lists the update as arriving on June 14th, while according to Telus and Koodo’s update schedule, the Galaxy S22 series won’t get its update until June 21st. Therefore, some users will have to wait a full week before getting the update.

9to5Google, who received the update today, says the update includes device stability, bug fixes, new/and enhanced features, and performance improvements. Samsung’s security updates page says that the update fixes critical to moderate vulnerabilities.

Alongside the S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also get their June security on June 21st, according to the Telus, Koodo and Fido update schedules.

Source:9to5Google, Telus, Koodo, Fido