OnePlus 10T might not feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Following rumours about a 12GB OnePlus 10 Pro, new reports have surfaced about a possible OnePlus 10T.
According to Android Authority, the OnePlus 10T will be OnePlus’ next flagship device. That said, in a recent tweet, leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the new device (apparently codenamed ‘Ovaltine’) will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
OnePlus 10* (Project Ovaltine) another Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 8, 2022
However, @AllAboutSamsung writer Max Jambor contradicted Brar’s claim, stating that the rumoured smartphone is the 10T and that it won’t feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Ovaltine is the 10T. And no, it doesn't use the 8 Gen 1.
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 9, 2022
According to Brar, the OnePlus Ovaltine could offer the following specs:
- 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup
- 32MP selfies
- OxygenOS 12
- 4,800mAh battery
The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in Canada back in April 2022. You can find out the review of the smartphone, here.