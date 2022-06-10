OnePlus 10T might not feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Following rumours about a 12GB OnePlus 10 Pro, new reports have surfaced about a possible OnePlus 10T.

According to Android Authority, the OnePlus 10T will be OnePlus’ next flagship device. That said, in a recent tweet, leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the new device (apparently codenamed ‘Ovaltine’) will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

OnePlus 10* (Project Ovaltine) another Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 8, 2022

However, @AllAboutSamsung writer Max Jambor contradicted Brar’s claim, stating that the rumoured smartphone is the 10T and that it won’t feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Ovaltine is the 10T. And no, it doesn't use the 8 Gen 1. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 9, 2022

According to Brar, the OnePlus Ovaltine could offer the following specs: