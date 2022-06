Select Anker products are up to 40 percent off today

Anker is back again with a mega sale that sees some of its tech discounted by up to 40% off. If you’re looking for wall chargers, portable chargers, cables or even projectors for the summer days, then have a look below.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.