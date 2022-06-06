Apple refreshes Home app with new design across iPhone iPad and Mac

During its WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed a refreshed Home app with a new user interface that will arrive with iOS 16 later this year.

Along with what seems to be a more user-friendly design, Apple confirmed that the app now supports Matter, a burgeoning smart home connectivity standard and that overall, Home is more efficient and reliable. For example, ‘Rooms’ and ‘Favourites’ are integrated into the app’s main tab, and there are categories for climate, security and lights. The refreshed app also features a new layout for accessing security cameras.

Google made a similar announcement regarding its smart home efforts and Matter at I/O 2022.

