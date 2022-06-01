Privacy commissioners find Tim Hortons tracked users’ geolocation data

A joint investigation launched by four Privacy Commissioners in Canada into Tim Horton’s tracking of users’ geolocation information through its app will not lead to any disciplinary action.

The Privacy Commissioners of Canada, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia started an investigation into the Canadian operator of Tim Hortons, The TDL Group, and parent company Restaurant Brands International after media reports indicated the app tracked users’ data.

The first article, published by the National Post, found the app tracked the article author to work, personal appointments, and even a vacation outside of Canada.

While the investigation found Tim Horton’s didn’t meet obligations under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Quebec’s Private Sector Law, or the Personal Information Protection Acts for Alberta and B.C. with collecting and using users’ location data, it accepts TDL’s commitment to bring the app to compliance.

“We will follow up with the company over the 12-month period following issuance of this report, and determine next steps, if any, depending on the level of TDL ’s compliance with its commitments.”

More to come…