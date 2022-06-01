Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets on sale by up to 24 percent off

Following up on yesterday’s big discounts on Microsoft Surface devices, Samsung has put a number of its tablets on sale from Amazon Canada.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) – Pink for $349.99 (Save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) – Blue for $349.99 (Save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Graphite 128GB for $1,029 (Save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Pink Gold 128GB for $1,029 (Save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite 32GB Mystic Grey for $159.98 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Graphite 128GB for $779.98 (Save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Silver 64GB for $549.98 (Save $120)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada