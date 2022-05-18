YouTube’s ‘most replayed’ experimental feature is now rolling out for all users

Watching the core parts of a YouTube video is about to become a lot easier.

The YouTube mobile app and web player will now highlight the “most replayed” parts of YouTube videos, allowing users to get to the crux of the content directly.

According to YouTube, it will add a graph to videos that depict what parts of it are most replayed by other users, which will be helpful when you need to scour through a long video that lacks timestamps or chapter markers.

“If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments,” reads YouTube’s blog post about the feature.

The feature was recently available exclusively to YouTube Premium users as an experiment but is now rolling out widely for all users on the platform.

While the feature is surely helpful for the viewers, it will definitely hamper watch time statistics for the creators, and considering that a new creator needs at least 4,000 hours of watch time before monetization can kick-in, new creators will likely have to grind harder.

The “most replayed” feature comes alongside a bunch of other updates to YouTube, including auto-generated chapters, which would now show up on smart TVs and consoles running the YouTube app, and a new loop feature that allows you to put an individual video on endless repeat.

Additionally, in its blog post, YouTube also talked about a new experimental feature that will be available to Premium users in the near future. It will let subscribers “seek to the exact moment in a video” that they are looking for. While the feature isn’t available yet, keep an eye on youtube.com/new to know when it is rolling out.

Learn more about all the new YouTube features here.

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube