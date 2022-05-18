Huawei’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor releases globally

At its Flagship Product Launch held earlier today, Huawei made several key announcements about the global release of its new products, including the foldable Huawei Mate XS 2 smartphone, the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro, the Watch Fit 2 and more.

After launching the Mate XS 2 in China earlier this year, Huawei is ready to globally release its new “Falcon Wing” design foldable smartphone.

The Mate XS 2 features a design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a 6.5-inch OLED display while folded, and 7.8-inch when opened. The display has a pixel resolution of 2480 x 2220 and a 120Hz refresh rate, combined with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The foldable smartphone weighs about 255g, making it lighter than the Z Fold 3. Similarly, when unfolded, the device has a thickness of 5.4mm, which is also thinner than the Z Fold 3’s 6.4mm thickness. The Mate XS 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, and it features 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Huawei’s flagship also features a 4,880mAh battery alongside 66W fast-charging.

#HUAWEIMateXs2 is a perfect blend of refined textures and timeless colours that never goes out of style. Its revolutionary 3D Fiberglass Design reduces the weight, while maintaining an elegant leather texture. See more: https://t.co/x3g7ghR4FN pic.twitter.com/4Wo1ZA4jye — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 18, 2022

On the rear, the device features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel Ulta-wide camera and a 3x Optical Telephoto camera, whereas on the front, the phone sports a 10.7-megapixel f/2.2 Ulta-wide angle selfie camera.

While we are not certain if the device will make its way to Canada, MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei, and we will update this story when information regarding availability is provided.

In Europe, however, the phone is expected to be available in June at a price tag of €1,999 (roughly $2,693 CAD).

On the wearable side of things, Huawei announced that its Watch GT3 Pro will also make its global debut after exclusively being available in China earlier this month.

The new watch will be available in 43mm ceramic and 46mm titanium variants, with a 1.32-inch and 1.43-inch screen size, respectively.

The Watch is 5ATM water-resistant, and according to Huawei, users can free-dive with the watch up to 30 meters underwater. Additionally, core functionality like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, skin temperature and more are available on the watch.

Similar to the Mate XS 2, we aren’t sure whether the wearable will make its way to Canada. In Europe, however, the watch is expected to start at €369 (roughly $497 CAD) for the 46mm titanium model and €499 (roughly $672 CAD) for the 43mm ceramic one.

Lastly, the fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid Watch Fit 2 with a bigger 1.74-inch OLED display was announced at Huawei’s event earlier today. According to Huawei, the fitness band features GPS, a speaker for calls, and all the regular fitness band features like heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, Running Ability Index, sleep tracking and more.

The Watch Fit 2 features a 292mAh battery that, according to Huawei, lasts for 10 days.

The new Watch Fit 2 will be available in ‘Active,’ ‘Classic’ and ‘Elegant’ editions for €149 (roughly $200 CAD), €199 (roughly $267 CAD) and €249 ($335 CAD), respectively.

Image credit: Huawei Mobile

Source: Huawei Mobile