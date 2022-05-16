Sony finally unveils first batch of all-new PlayStation Plus games, including PS1 classics

PlayStation has finally offered an official list of some of the games that will be offered through the upcoming expansion of its PlayStation Plus service.

As previously confirmed, the current PS Plus benefits — online multiplayer, a few free monthly games and cloud saves — will remain the same through the ‘PS Plus Essential’ tier. This will still be priced at $69.99 CAD/year.

However, read on for a first look at “some” of the titles that are being offered through the two higher PS Plus tiers.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month — $17.99

3 months — $49.99

12 months — $114.99

PS Plus Extra subscribers get a catalogue of “up to 400” first- and third-party PS4 and PS5 games — here are the ones PlayStation has just confirmed. It should be noted that all of the Ubisoft games listed below are part of a new ‘Ubisoft+ Classics’ perk that will be available through PlayStation Plus Extra.

First-party:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium

1 month — $21.99

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $139.99

Premium includes all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, as well as “up to 340” additional games from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 eras. Some games will have “improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution” over their original versions, PlayStation has teased.

For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, PlayStation says subscribers will have access to a new user interface that allows you to save any time or rewind the game. Additionally, those who have purchased select PS1 or PSP games will be able to redownload them for free, no PS Plus membership required, while other titles will also be available for purchase individually outside of a subscription.

Classic games — Original PlayStation and PSP

First-party

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-party

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic games — Remasters

First-party

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-party

BioShock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PlayStation 3 games (original versions, available via streaming)

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third-party

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Game trials

Finally, here are some of the titles that will offer free, downloadable full-game trials. PlayStation says most of these will only be available for two hours, although the counter only runs when you are actually in the game. Further, any progress, including earned trophies, will carry over into the full game should you decide to purchase it.

First-party

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third-party

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Going forward, PlayStation says new PS Plus Essential titles (PS4 and PS5) will be added on the first Tuesday of every month — the same as usual. On top of that, new games will be added to the Extra and Premium plans “in the middle of each month.” The exact number of titles will vary per month.

The all-new PlayStation Plus will launch in Canada and the U.S. on June 13th.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation