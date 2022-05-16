Amid slow subscriber growth, Netflix looks to integrate live streams

After sharing a note with employees talking about a new lower-cost, ad-supported subscription tier, Netflix is now reportedly looking to integrate live streams on its platform, according to a Deadline report.

Support for live streams is reportedly in the “early stages of development,” and the new space will host Netflix’s unscripted shows and stand-up specials. As pointed out by Deadline, live streams could also be used for live voting in competitions or talent shows, or to host live reunions for shows like Selling Sunset, which just aired a fifth-season reunion special.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Netflix might also integrate live streams for sports, which would help it make back the vast chunk of subscribers that it lost at the beginning of 2022.

Netflix might also consider bringing back its comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke in a live-stream format, although it is likely to have a slight delay to give Netflix time to censor words that it can not broadcast.

There is no tentative timeline for the live stream feature, other than the fact that it is in the early stages of development.

In other Netflix-related news, the company aims to crack down on password sharing by the end of 2022.

Source: Deadline