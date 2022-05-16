fbpx
Here are the new games added to Nvidia GeForce Now last week

Evil Dead: The Game is available on Nvidia's GeForce Now

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 16, 202212:43 PM EDT
Nvidia announced eight new titles that arrived on its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this past week.

Below is a full list of all of the titles:

  • Achilles: Legends Untold (New release on Steam)
  • Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam)
  • Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam)
  • Songs of Conquest (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13)
  • Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13)
  • Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam)

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers three membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Lastly, the company’s recently-released RTX 3080 tier provides a low ‘click-to-pixel’ latency of 56ms, and a boost in framerates and overall performance. The subscription is available for $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Source: Nvidia

Image credit: Epic Games Store

