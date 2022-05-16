Here are the new games added to Nvidia GeForce Now last week

Nvidia announced eight new titles that arrived on its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this past week.

Below is a full list of all of the titles:

Achilles: Legends Untold (New release on Steam)

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam)

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam)

Songs of Conquest (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13)

Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13)

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam)

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers three membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Lastly, the company’s recently-released RTX 3080 tier provides a low ‘click-to-pixel’ latency of 56ms, and a boost in framerates and overall performance. The subscription is available for $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Source: Nvidia

Image credit: Epic Games Store