Amazon Alexa-enabled devices now up to 31 percent off

Looks like it’s clearance time at Amazon Canada for some of its Alexa-enabled smart devices. The massive online retailer has cut the cost of the Echo, Echo Show and some other products.
Here is a full list of what we have found so far:
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $44.99 (save $25)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock for $54.99 (save $25)
- Echo (4th Gen) with premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa for $84.99 (save $45)
- Echo Show 8 for $84.99 (save $45)
- Echo Show 5 for $69.99 (save $30)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $134.99 (save $35)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.