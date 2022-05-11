Google finally unveils the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022

Google finally announced the long-awaited Pixel Watch at its annual Google I/O developer conference after months of leaks and rumours surrounding the ‘Rohan‘ codenamed project.

The Pixel Watch, which marks Google’s entry into the smartwatch/fitness tracker market, features a bold circular dome design, with a recycled stainless steel body and customizable bands that attach and detach seamlessly.

Say hello to Google Pixel Watch, the first watch made inside and out by Google. Built on Wear OS, it features the best of Google, plus Fitbit health and fitness experiences — all on your wrist. Coming this fall #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GQmfWKAgSY — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

The watch will run WearOS and features a “deep integration” with Fitbit and its heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking tech. While Google didn’t reveal much about the wearable, it did mention that the watch will feature a voice assistant, wallet integration, and support for the Google Home app.

The watch will be released later this fall alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. More information about the watch will come over the next few months.

Regardless, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke is relieved.

During the tech giant’s keynote, Google also announced the Pixel 7/7 Pro and Pixel 6a. For all of our content from I/O 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Google