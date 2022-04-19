Samsung Galaxy S22 series scheduled to get May patch on April 27

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series might be getting its May security patch in April.

According to the Telus update schedule, the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will get a security update and optimization patch on April 27th.

It’s unclear what the update will include, but the device receiving the update this early is impressive. This is the second month in a row that the phone received its monthly patch early. In March, the S22 series was scheduled to receive its monthly update on March 29th.

However, according to S22 users, the last update wasn’t exactly on time. It didn’t hit some users until at least a week later.

Seeing that the S22 series is scheduled to get its updates early is still pretty impressive. Hopefully, users will actually receive the update on the planned day.

Currently, only Telus’ update schedule calendar mentions the S22 May update.

Source: Telus