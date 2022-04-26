Sony’s LinkBuds S offer advanced noise-cancelling and have a huge vent: leak

It looks like Sony’s upcoming LinkBuds have leaked online. According to leaker SnoopyTech, the company’s noise-cancelling LinkBuds S could be revealed soon.
The LinkBuds S/WF-LSN900 reportedly offer true noise-cancelling functionality that can shift to ambient sound mode and enable automatic playback by learning your behaviour.
Each bud features a huge vent, which is probably how it will enable the advanced ambient sound mode.
According to the leak, the LinkBuds S will come in grey and beige colour variants; however, The Walkman Blog says it’ll also be available in white.
Earlier this year, Sony released the original LinkBuds for $249.99. This model sports a big hole in the middle of the earbuds.
It’s unclear when Sony will launch the LinkBuds S.
Source: SnoopyTech Via: The Verge