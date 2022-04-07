Epic Games and Lego join forces to develop a kid-friendly metaverse

Epic Games and the Lego Group are joining forces to make the metaverse a safe place for kids.

As announced in a news release, the two companies are entering a “long-term partnership” that will oversee the development of a family-friendly, immersive and engaging digital experience.

We’re excited to team up with @EpicNewsroom to build a fun and safe place for kids to play in the metaverse. 🤩 Find out more here: https://t.co/1P6lENuTG1 pic.twitter.com/Edit0WtVEV — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 7, 2022

While the two companies did not talk about specifics about the games/experiences they plan to develop, they did state that there are three principles that both the companies have agreed upon to ensure an engaging and safe digital haven:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority

Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience

Epic already has a kid-friendly virtual world in Fortnite where people come together to hang out, attend concerts, and enjoy crossovers with different brands like Marvel and DC. Combining the game development prowess of Epic Games with Lego, a brand that has long been associated with kid-friendly toys and games, is likely going to be a win-win for both the companies and its patrons alike.

This sentiment was echoed by Tim Sweeney, Epic Games co-founder and CEO. “The Lego Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Sweeney said in a statement.

As of right now, there is no tentative time frame for when the partnership materializes into something concrete.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games