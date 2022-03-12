The 17 best discounts at Best Buy this week

Best Buy just released another round of its Top Deals, this time featuring GoPro camera bundles, Google Wi-Fi boosters, LG smart TVs, and more. Check out the full list of on-sale items below:
LG NanoCell 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,049.99 (save $250)
GoPro HERO9 Black 5K Sports Camera Bundle for $459.99 (save $140)
Acer 27″ All-in-One PC – Silver for $929.99 (save $370)
Acer 31.5″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)
Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)
Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $129.99 (save $60)
ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $150)
ASUS VivoBook K513 15.6″ Laptop for $799.99 (save $100)
JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)
Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit for $159.99 (save $90)
Miele Classic C1 Hardfloor Canister Vacuum for $399.99 (save $150)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points for $349.99 (save $110)
Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $399.99 (save $100)
Insignia Air Fryer Oven – 9.46L/10QT for $99.99 (save $100)
ProForm Sport 7.0C Folding Treadmill for $849.99 (save $850)
Kenmore PG-4030400LD 30000 BTU Convertible Propane BBQ for $499.99 (save $50)
Image source: Best Buy
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.