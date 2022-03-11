These Xbox Game Studios titles will run on Steam Deck (Halo isn’t one of them)

Microsoft detailed an official list of Xbox Game Studios (XGS) titles that will (and won’t) run on Valve’s Steam Deck.

Let’s get the big ones out of the way first: no, you won’t be nabbing frags in Halo Infinite on Valve’s handheld gaming PC anytime soon. Infinite, along with Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X are all unsupported titles. Microsoft says the games are unsupported due to anti-cheat.

Interestingly, it’s worth pointing out that Flight Simulator X was released in 2006 and shouldn’t be confused with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator released in 2020 (which isn’t even included on this list).

Beyond the titles marked as unsupported, Microsoft lists eight games that are “Verified” and six that are “Playable.” The difference is that Playable titles may show a warning or make players type something with a virtual keyboard. In other words, it may not be as smooth an experience, but you can still play the game. The list of titles can be found below:

Verified Deathloop Psychonauts 2 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice The Evil Within Fallout Shelter Prey Battletoads Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable Sea of Thieves Fallout 4 Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 4 Quantum Break State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition



It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s list only covers Xbox Game Studios games that are currently available on Steam, although not all of them (looking at you, 2020 Flight Simulator). That said, the Steam Deck recently got access to Windows drivers, so some users can make the leap from Steam OS to Windows if they want to.

Valve CEO Gabe Newell also previously said the company was open to working with Microsoft to bring its Game Pass subscription service to the platform, which could open the door to having Game Pass on Steam Deck (without needing Windows).

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge