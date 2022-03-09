PlayStation offering 25 percent off 12-month PS Plus subscription until March 13

Sony is currently offering a PlayStation Plus subscription at a discounted rate.

Currently, you can get a 12-month membership for 25 percent off, which lowers the price to $52.49, from its regular $69.99.

This deal is only available until March 13th. Unfortunately, this deal is only available for new PlayStation Plus members or former members without an active subscription. The deal isn’t available for current members; therefore, you can’t use it to renew your existing subscription.

PlayStation Plus memberships give users free monthly games from PS4 and PS5 titles. Additionally, users with PS Plus members have access to multiplayer games online and exclusive game discounts.

Source: PlayStation Via: RedFlagDeals