Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [March 10 – March 16]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Promo 45, 50, 55 & 65 plan for new activations and upgrades only. (QC)
- Limited time offer on Unlimited Share plans Essential 20GB with an additional 20GB on the 25GB Essential plan. (QC)
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Enjoy 25GB at max. speeds for $70/mo. on Québec’s best network.
- Limited time offer on the Unlimited Share Plan Essential 25GB. Get an additional 15GB of shareable data. (main regions)
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with the Unlimited Share Plan Ultimate 50. (QC)
- Get 3 lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $43/mo in QC, $48/mo in MB & SK and $63/mo in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 25% off any Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch
- Save up to 50% on select Android phones
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Be one of the first to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Bonus: get up to $300 more than the trade-in value of your current device and double the memory size for no additional cost.
- intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitizer now for $19.97
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $150 per line.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Get an additional $150 credit when you trade in your current phone for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Buy a new phone online and save $50, shop now.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade in your device and get a minimum $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade in your old device and save
- Get 6 months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Accessories you want for $0 down!
- This week’s Fido XTRA: A contest! Play daily for a chance to instantly win a Fido Cozy Kit containing a Fido blanket, Fido mug and hot cocoa! Only on the Fido app.
- Fido XTRA this week: Celebrate International Women’s Day by giving a gift from a woman-owned business to a woman you love! Only on the Fido app.
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time only, trade in an eligible iPhone 11 to get a new phone with Fido Payment Program and select plans.
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $150 down on approved credit and pay only $33.34/mo., taxes extra for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB for $300 down on approved credit and pay only $33.33/mo. for 24 months, 0% interest, with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- A great deal on a sleek new iPhone 12 mini
- Save up to $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Various smartphones on deals
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Monthly savings on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, S22, S22 Ultra and S22+
Ongoing deals:
- Get a minimum credit of $150 when trading for the Galaxy with selected 24-month plans and the Take-back Credit.
- Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet plan and get a $10 monthly discount.
- Don’t wait another second! Get 15 GB for $55.
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 3 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for 3 months
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Huawei FreeBuds 3 and the Huawei Watch GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid plans except for the $15/mo plan with which you get bonus 250MB per month
- Get the TCL 20 Pro for $15/month with the Tab. That’s $430 in savings!
- Get the Moto G Power for $6/month with the Tab. That’s $171 in savings!
- Get the iPhone 12 for $30/month with the Tab. That’s $256 in savings
- Get a $200 Visa Gift Card with Certified pre-owned iPhone Xs and Xs Max, $150 with XR.
- Save an extra $100 by buying online.Plus, get 10GB of data for just $50/month.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone SE, 11, 12, 12 Pro, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Limited time offer on 20GB $65/mo and 50GB $85/mo Infinite Plans (MB/SK/QC)
- Score the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $15.42/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $15/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for only $12/mo for 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $0/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
Ongoing deals:
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.
- Score the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest on Rogers Infinite plans. Plus, get double your storage for no additional cost and up to $300 in bonus credits when you trade in an eligible device with financing.
- Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for only $7/mo or 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $15.66/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards
- Stay connected with family – add a line and save $15/mo in (MB,SK,QC) and $20/mo in main regions.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get 2 lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One when you sign up through Rogers.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get 2 lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver
- Save up to $622 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Get 10GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four in MB, SK, QC
- Get up to 70% off accessories when you buy a smartphone.
- Get $80 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.
- Get the Motorola one 5G ace for only $10 per month.
- Get a Samsung Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month on a 2 year plan.
- Get TCL 20 Pro 5G for as low as $15 per month
- Get up to $300 bonus Trade-In credit towards a Galaxy S22 device
- Get 50GB of CAN-U.S. data with 5G+ speed for $85/mo in MB,SK, QC and $95/mo in main regions.
- Enter to win a $1,000 SAIL gift card and get everything you need for your next adventure thanks to TELUS Privilege.
- Get iPhone 12 for only $19 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Save 20% on TELUS Online Security Standard
- Enjoy iPhone 13 family for $22 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Fresh savings with the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program.
- For a limited time get 45GB at 5G speeds for $70/mo in MB, SK, QC and 40GB for 85/mo in main regions.
- Save 10% on the Otterbox 3-in-1 Charging Station.
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $16 per month with Bring-It-Back
- TELUS Privilege – Win $1,000 just for you
- Up to $1,045 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- Refer a friend to Telus and get a $50 bill credit
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a 2 year term (BC & AB)
- Get a FREE 55″ Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV (BC &AB)
- Telus PureFibre Gig Internet now with Wi‑Fi 6 – from $89/mo. (BC &AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to $250 in bill credits (QC) and $300 in (ON)
- Shop plans and save up to $720 per year with Telus Family Discount
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhones.
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
New deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 7 and 8.
Ongoing deals:
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- Shop online and save $100
Ongoing deals:
- 6GB for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra for $33.34/mo for 24 months plus get a minimum $150 bonus trade-in credit.
- Get 1GB of bonus data for 5 months
- Get iPhone 12 for only $30.68/mo. with Sweet Pay
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $30/mo for 24 months and get a bonus $150 bonus trade-in credit.
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the unlimited province wide $22 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $24 Prepaid plan
- 500MB Bonus Data on the unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $44, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $31, $33, $37, $42, $46 & $53 prepaid plans
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Bring your own phone plan : Get 5GB bonus for $35/mo, 7GB for $40/mo, 15GB bonus for $70/mo, 20GB bonus for $80/mo and 15GB bonus for $85/mo.
- Bring Your Own Phone and get $5 off for 24 months on select plans.
Ongoing deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $45/mo. and 18GB for $50/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is for $60/mo with 9GB fast LTE.
- iPhone 13 is available for $20/mo. with TradeUp on a $55/mo. with 18GB of data, and iPhone SE for $45/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40 & $45 and $10 digital discount on the $55, $60, $80, $90 and $95 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
- Get 10GB of extra data on Prepaid plans starting at $19/mo. for 12 months
- Unlimited 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Moto One 5G Ace and Moto G Power are both available for $35/mo.
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Get the Galaxy S22 (128GB) for only $10/mo. when you trade in a Galaxy S10. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data.
- Get an extra $150 in MyTab Bonus Savings when you trade-in any phone and activate a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a 2-year term
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a bonus $300 when you trade in your old device and save even more with additional in-store offers. Plus, save up to $140 with a free memory upgrade.
- Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular).
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for $119.99.
- Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
- Get the VIP 20 plan for $80/mo. for up to 24 months.
- Trade in your current device and buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a 2-year Voice & Data term and get a bonus $310.
- Get 15% off when you buy 2 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Three great ways to save – Save $10 per month off your plan for 24 months or Save $200 on a new device or Get an extra 5 GB of data per month for 24 months.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- For every 5 maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for 3 months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months.
New deals:
- Get 12GB of rollover data for $50 month
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
Ongoing deals:
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online.
- Trade in the phone you have for the Galaxy you want. Get up to $300 in trade in bonus.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Find a deal with Trade-Up program and trade in your device from any carrier for an immediate store credit towards a new phone.
- Bring Your Own Device and get a great Worry-Free Data plan.
- Upgrade Earlier With easyUp
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
Ongoing deals:
- The brand-new Galaxy S22 Series is now available.
- Your future holds a nice 5 GB in perks. Activate a mobile plan before March 31, and this mobile data will be yours
- Activate your first mobile or Home Internet plan between now and March 31, 2022, inclusively, using a friend’s referral code, and you’ll both earn a $40 referral bonus instead of the usual $25.
- Combine two services and take your rewards to a whole new level
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- Bundle Fibre+ 300 Internet on a 2-year ValuePlan with Mobile By The Gig on a month-to-month plan and save $750 over 24 months.
Ongoing deals:
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Save $300 on your MyTab plus your trade-in value when you bring us a Samsung S Series, Z Series or Note Series device.
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Free $25 account bonus with purchase of a $100 top up plus get a free sim.
- Free SIM offer valid with purchase of $100 SpeakOut top up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- Get 5GB of bonus data on select plans
Ongoing deals:
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile and you can both get up to $50 in credits
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 and 20.5GB on $70 ( main regions)
- For a limited-time, get 50% off your SIM card when you buy it online.
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC