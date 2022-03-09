Samsung Galaxy A73 leaked renders showcase very thin bezels

Samsung’s Galaxy A73 is expected to appear at some point in the next few months, so it’s not a surprise that we’re starting to see renders of the rumoured handset. According to 91Mobiles, which first published these images, they’re official press renders of the device.

The A73 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset is also rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, with the primary camera hosting a 64-megapixel sensor.

SamMobile previously leaked that the handset will host a 108-megapixel shooter. Alongside the primary shooter, the Galaxy A73 is expected to feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. Other leaks point to the handset also hosting a telephoto camera.

The Galaxy A73 reportedly features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, an IP67 rating, stereo speakers, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset is also poised to feature a 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

It looks like the A73 will feature thin bezels, too. Of course, Samsung’s S series features even slimmer bezels, but the A series is part of the company’s mid-range lineup, and these bezels are thinner than the handset’s predecessor. The rumoured A53 looks very similar to the A73, according to 91Mobiles.

It’s not clear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A73 and A53 or if the devices will release in Canada. It’s worth mentioning that South Korean phone maker didn’t launch the A72 in Canada last year, and only the A52 and A32 released here. With this in mind, it’s possible we won’t see the A73 this year and only the A53 will release in Canada.

Image Credit: 91Mobiles

Source: 91Mobiles