Xbox Series S bundle is currently down to $379 at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the Xbox Series S Digital Bundle 10 percent off its regular price.

The bundle, which includes a 512GB Xbox Series S console, digital code to avail a month’s membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and a $25 Xbox gift card, is currently available for $379.95, down from its original $421.95 price tag.

This ($379.95) is the same price as the standalone console, so you’re essentially getting the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month pass and a $25 Xbox gift card for free.

It’s worth noting that Amazon has limited Xbox Series S inventory, and the deal might expire soon. If you’ve been waiting to pick up an Xbox Series S, act fast.

Click here to check out the Amazon listing.