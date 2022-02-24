Select Fitbit wearables are currently on sale at Amazon

If you are interested in health tracking, a great place to start is with a Fitbit wearable, and a great time to start is now.

Amazon Canada is currently offering some of the best health tracking wearables on the market from Fitbit up to 20 to 30 percent off.

Below are several Fitbit deals currently available on Amazon:

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS: $158.94 (regularly $178.98)

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-In Gps, Heart Rate, Black: $141.97 (regularly $169.95)

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep & Swim Tracking: $169.95 (regularly $229.95)

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with stress management, sleep tracking and 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring: $129 (regularly $184)

Fitbit Sense Health & Fitness Smartwatch W/GPS, Bluetooth Call/Text, Heart Rate SpO2, ECG, Skin Temperature & Stress Sensing: $258.98 (regularly $399.95)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring: $99.95 (regularly $129.95)

Head to the Fitbit store on Amazon to find all wearable deals.

Source: Amazon