Pokémon Trading Card Game Live to launch in Canada first

The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will launch a public beta exclusively in Canada across desktop and mobile.

Trading Card Game Live players will be able to collect cards and battle other players. Codes for virtual cards will be distributed through real Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card packs.

“Similar to the tabletop version of the Pokémon TCG that fans have loved for over 25 years, Pokémon TCG Live features fan-favourite activities like building decks and battling with friends, as well as gameplay modes and daily quests for all types of players regardless of their skill level,” writes The Pokémon Company in a recent blog post.

The card game’s beta will only be available to Canadian players on iOS and Android. Strangely, the title isn’t coming to the Switch. It’s unclear when the final version of this new virtual take on TCG will release.

Source: The Pokémon Company