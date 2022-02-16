DJI’s 2021-released OM5 discounted down to $143

DJI’s September 2021-released OM5 smartphone gimbal is currently discounted at one Canadian retailer.

London Drugs has the mobile stabilizer available for $143.99, down from its original price tag of $179.99, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Rhinogator.’

The OM5 combines the capabilities of a stable gimbal with a built-in selfie stick, making the versatile product a solid buy for all kinds of content creators.

The gimbal sports a 1,000mAh, which stands good for about six hours of usage. Its grip has three clicky buttons; one joystick, an up/down toggle for zooming in and out and a trigger button.

Pulling the top of the gimbal out reveals an 8.4-inch extension rod that conveniently transforms the mobile stabilizer into a telescopic selfie pole.

The OM5 can be an excellent tool for short-video creators on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, but at the same time, it can also be a handy device to take along with you on vacation.

I reviewed the gadget back in November and was complacent to see how simple it is to operate. You can read the review to learn more about the device here or head to London Drugs to purchase the gimbal for $143.99.

Via: RedFlagDeals