Get Mario-themed accessories with HelloFresh meals starting Feb. 26

Germany-based HelloFresh’s Canadian arm has partnered with Nintendo Canada on special Super Mario-themed meal kits and a contest with a Nintendo Switch as the grand prize.

The partnership and the promotion come roughly a month before Mario Day, which is on March 10th.

For 2 weeks, starting February 26, HelloFresh is featuring four meals in celebration of #MarioDay ! Win back your game nights with delicious, family-friendly meals and wholesome Mario themed crafting activities. Learn more: https://t.co/xONYajsT8g pic.twitter.com/rXEkWzqaAQ — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) February 15, 2022

Starting Saturday, February 26th, HelloFresh will offer four family-friendly meal options, which according to the company, are easy and “fun for chefs of all ages to prepare.” These four meals would only be available for two weeks and would include official Mario-themed activities and accessories, including place cards and cup wrappers.

Additionally, each meal box will contain a card with more information on how you can enter the HelloFresh x Nintendo contest, which includes a Nintendo Switch system, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe game, four weeks of HelloFresh four-pack meal and additional Mario-themed products as prizes.

Lastly, if you’re not a current HelloFresh customer, sign up for an account with code ‘NINTENDO7M,’ and you can get up to seven free meals with your first three HelloFresh boxes.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo