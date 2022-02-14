fbpx
Nintendo Canada shows off chocolate Joy-Cons for Valentine’s Day

You can't actually but these chocolate Joy-Cons -- sorry to get your hopes up

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 14, 20227:08 PM EST
Have you ever gazed at your Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers and thought to yourself, “this looks delicious?”

No? Neither have I, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from turning its iconic gamepads into chocolate.

Unfortunately, these chocolate Joy-Cons aren’t real, which is good because if you tried playing Super Smash Bros with these controllers, they’d melt.

That said, they’re pretty cool and look like they’d make a great snack.

Source: Nintendo Canada 

