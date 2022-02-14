Steam’s 2K Publisher sale offers games up to 90 percent off

Steam’s ‘2K Publisher Sale’ is offering digital 2K games for up to 90 percent off.
These games are available until February 24th.
Below are some of the top deals:
- XCOM 2: now $4.80, regularly $79.99
- NBA 2K22: now $26.39, regularly $79.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology: now $38.74, was $265.34
- Borderlands 3: now $15.99, was $79.99
- PGA Tour 2K21: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition: now $9.89, was $29.99
- Duke Nukem Forever: now $4.39, was $21.99
- WWE 2K Battleground: now $19.99, was $49.99
You can check out more deals on Steam’s website.
Image credit: Steam
Source: Steam Via: RedFlagDeals