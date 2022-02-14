fbpx

Steam’s 2K Publisher sale offers games up to 90 percent off

The games are available until February 24th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 14, 20228:09 PM EST
Steam’s ‘2K Publisher Sale’ is offering digital 2K games for up to 90 percent off.

These games are available until February 24th.

Below are some of the top deals:

You can check out more deals on Steam’s website.

Image credit: Steam 

Source: Steam Via: RedFlagDeals

